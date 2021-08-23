Jenna Vulcano’s biography: what is known about Sal Vulcano's sister?

Jenna Vulcano is an American actress and comedian who is famously known for being Sal Vulcano's sister. Jenna rose to stardom following her appearance in Comedy Central's hit reality show, Impractical Jokers.

A photo of the gorgeous Jenna in her wedding gown, alongside her lovely mom. Photo: @Jenna Shammas (Vulcano)

Source: Facebook

Have a look at Jenna's biography to find out more about her, including details about her personal life.

Profile summary

Name : Jenna Vulcano

: Jenna Vulcano Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: August 4, 1986

August 4, 1986 Age : 35 years old (as of 2021)

: 35 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth : Staten Island, New York

: Staten Island, New York Current residence: Toms River, New Jersey, United States of America

Toms River, New Jersey, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'8"

: 5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 120

120 Weight in kilograms : 54

: 54 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Adele Vulcano

Adele Vulcano Father: Sal Vulcano Sr.

Sal Vulcano Sr. Relationship status: Married

Married Husband : George C Shammas

: George C Shammas Children : 2

: 2 School : Monsignor Farrell High School

: Monsignor Farrell High School College : The Kingsborough Community College

: The Kingsborough Community College Profession : Actress, Comedian, Coordinator, and receptionist

: Actress, Comedian, Coordinator, and receptionist Net worth: $100,000

Jenna Vulcano's biography

Jenna Vulcano was born in Staten Island, New York, to Sal Vulcano Sr. and Adele Vulcano, her biological mother. Her parents parted ways when she was young and Sal Vulcano Sr. remarried Dianne Fernandez.

After graduating high school at Monsignor Farrell High School in Staten Island, she enrolled on a course in Public Relations at Kingsborough College in Brooklyn, where she later graduated.

Sal Vulcano's sister has a loving relationship with her family, especially her father, whom she constantly gushes about on her social media.

Jenna Vulcano's age

As of 2021, she is 35 years old. She was born on August 4, 1986, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Sal's sister worked as a medical receptionist in New York, Staten Island.

She, however, rose to fame after appearing in Impractical Jokers. Her debut appearance was in the Strip High Five episode. She then made her second appearance in the episode named Down in the Dump.

A photo of Jenna Vulcano and James Murray on their prank wedding. Photo: @xx_Jenna_xx_.

Source: Twitter

The third episode she appeared in was named Brother-in-Loss, where she married James Murray. Since the whole television series is about jokes, the marriage was Murray's way of getting back at Sal, who had earlier on forced him into skydiving and getting a tattoo of a skydiving ferret.

Did Murray really marry Sal's sister?

James Murray married Sal's sister as a prank. The two organized an actual wedding ceremony, assembled family members and friends, and signed marriage papers to make the wedding more convincing. They went to the extent of filming a love story movie showcasing how their love journey had been all that while.

Jenna Vulcano and George C Shammas on their wedding day. Photo: Jenna Shammas (Vulcano)

Source: Facebook

The perplexed Sal Vulcano then attempted to ruin the ceremony by laughing out loud. However, when he was shown the papers, he got carried away and believed that James had allegedly married his sister.

Though the joke was practical and reasonable, the alleged marriage got annulled that same day. Murray confirmed it on his Twitter page.

Is Jenna Vulcano married?

Yes, she is.

Jenna Vulcano's husband, George C Shammas, is the Assistant Service Manager at Mazda of New Rochelle. They two got married on February 26, 2018.

Sal's sister has not disclosed much information about her husband - but it is known that they livel together with their two kids in Toms River, New Jersey.

A photo of Jenna Shammas being held by her husband, George Shammas. Photo: @Jenna Shammas (Vulcano)

Source: Facebook

Body measurements

Jenna Vulcano's height is 5 feet 8 inches, and she weighs approximately 54 kilograms. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Is Murr still married to Jenna Vulcano?

Murray legally married Jenna as a come back to Vulcano. However, the marriage got annulled soon after the wedding.

Net worth

Although Jenna has not disclosed her exact net worth, tvshowstars.com reports that it is $100,000.

Jenna Vulcano is an outstanding actress. She has maintained a reputable profile over the years while on the screens and away from the spotlight.

