The minister of defence, Bashir Magashi, has denied reported cases of human rights violations levelled against the country by the international community

Genera Magashi refuted the allegations when the US acting ambassador to Nigeria Kathleen Fitz Gibbon visited the Ministry of Defence's Headquarters in Abuja on a courtesy call

The minister told Gibbon that President Buhari respects domestic and international laws that forbid abuse of human rights

FCT, Abuja - Bashir Salihi Magashi, the minister of defence, has denied reported cases of human rights violations levelled against the country by the international community.

PR Nigeria report that the minister denied the allegations on the account of the modus operandi of the nation’s fighting forces in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the northeast.

General Magashi disclosed this when the United States acting ambassador to Nigeria, Kathleen Fitz Gibbon, paid a visit to the Ministry of Defence's Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, August 19.

The Defence Minister, Bashir Salihi Magashi has debunked reports of human rights violations leveled against troops. Photo credit: Minister of Defence Gen. Bashir Magashi

Source: Facebook

In a statement released and signed by the minister’s media aide, Mohammad Abdulkadri, the minister told Gibbon that the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, respects domestic and international laws that forbid abuse of human rights

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Paradise report indicates the minister noted that the Nigerian military will not renege on her avowed compliance to the rule of law in a democratic environment.

“Nigerian troops are guided in their operations by the extant laws of the land as enshrined in the Constitution and rules of engagements as well as Acts and other laws to warrant any form of abuse."

On her part, the US acting ambassador pledged continued support to Nigeria adding that the remaining six Super Tulcano will arrive the country by September.

Minister of Defence defends Buhari’s ‘language they understand’ remark

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigeria's minister of defence, Magashi, said President Buhari is right to say that he would deal with the criminals terrorising the country “in the language they understand”.

According to the defence minister, there is nothing wrong with the president getting rid of those planning to destabilise the country.

He said:

“You cannot own a weapon illegally and be allowed to stay alive because that weapon can be used against you.

Source: Legit.ng