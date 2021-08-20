Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has joined some members and chieftain of the All progressives congress for the wedding of president Muhammadu Buhari’s son

The former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has joined some prominent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the wedding ceremony of president Muhammadu Buhari’s son.

DailytTrust report that Buhari’s only son, Yusuf is tying the knot with his heartthrob, the daughter of Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, Emir of Bichi.

Following this development, the town is already agog and security operatives deployed, have mounted strategic positions across Kano.

Fani Kayode, who is a fierce critic of the Buhari Administration, shared some pictures on his social media page as he was seen in the company of some APC titans.

Fani-Kayode, Governor Zulum of Borno, Governor of Zamfara, Matawalle, the Minister of Communication and Digital economy, Isa Pantami among other eminent Nigerians flew into Kano state aboard one of the most expensive private jets in the world today, Vanguard report indicates.

Some of the governors seen with Fani Kayode, were Babagana Zulum (Borno) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) and the Minister of Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who also posed for photographs with Fani-Kayode.

Earlier, Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation and critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has arrived in Kano ahead of the wedding ceremony of the president's son, Yusuf.

Legit.ng reports that Fani-Kayode announced via his Facebook page on Friday, August 20, that he arrived on Thursday, August 19, to attend the ceremony.

The president's son is set to tie the knot with Zahra, the daughter of Nasir Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi in Kano state.

