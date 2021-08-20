President Buhari has landed in the northwest state of Kano for the wedding ceremony of his only son, Yusuf Buhari

In post shared on Facebook by his aide Buhari Sallau, the Nigerian leader wa spotted stepping down from the NAF jet

The wedding festivities will be taking place on Friday, August 20, at the palace of the Emir of Bichi

Bichi, Kano - The ancient city of Kano is agog with politicians, government officials as Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari marries Zahra, daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero.

The Nigerian leader on Friday, August 20, arrived in Kano for the wedding ceremony of his son that will be taking place at the palace of the Emir of Bichi.

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Kano for the wedding ceremony of his son. Photo credit: @BuhariSallauOnline

Source: Facebook

This was made known by presidential aide, Buhari Sallau, in a post on post shared on Facebook.

Prior to his arrival, Buhari had visited Yola, Adamawa state to condole with the government and people over the death of former permanent secretary and an elder statesman, Ahmed Joda.

Fani-Kayode makes surprise appearance in Kano ahead of Buhari’s son’s wedding

Earlier, Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation and critic of President Buhari arrived in Kano ahead of the wedding ceremony of the president's son.

Fani-Kayode announced via his Facebook page on Friday, August 20, that he arrived on Thursday, August 19, to attend the ceremony.

The former minister said he flew into the centre of commerce in the company of chieftains of the ruling APC and other dignitaries.

List of APC governors, VIPS present at Buhari's son's wedding

Meanwhile, the ancient city is busy with activities as dignitaries from across the country troop to the northern state for the wedding.

The ceremony which begins on Friday, August 20, with the wedding Fatiha is being held at Bichi Central Mosque.

Prominent personalities as well as All Progressives Congress (APC) bigwigs have been spotted in Kano for the wedding.

1st photos, videos of Yusuf Buhari’s Fathia, Osinbajo, VIP guests arrive

In a related development, videos and photos of dignitaries, family members, and friends at the wedding of Buhari's son have emerged.

Zahra was surrounded by her friends who were dressed beautifully as she made a grand entrance into her wedding hall where hundreds of guests were waiting to see her marry her lover.

A lovely photo of the couple sitting on their beautifully decorated platform was spotted.

