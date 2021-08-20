Fans and colleagues stormed actress Queen Nwokoye's comment section on Instagram to celebrate with her

The film star announced online that her precious daughter clocked a new age on Friday, August 20

Nwokoye declared herself blessed at the growth of her daughter while declaring love for the little one

Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye is the proud mother of a three-year-old and she feels grateful.

The mother of the cute baby girl took to her social media page to celebrate her daughter with lovely words.

Actress Queen Nwokoye celebrates her daughter as she clocks 3. Photos: @queennwokoye

Actress Queen Nwokoye marks daughter's birthday

The film star then shared lovely photos of her baby girl donned in various outfits. The actress' daughter looked like a princess in her ball gown.

Her hair was packed in a bun and a silver tiara was spotted around it. Although the baby girl didn't have a smile on her face, it was still obvious that she is a cute one.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Nwokoye was excitedly announced her daughter's birthday. Celebrating her baby, she declared that she loves her.

Check out the photo below:

In the photo below, Nwokoye's daughter had a huge smile on her face. She was wearing another pretty outfit and the tiara was out of her hair.

The little girl seemed to be pointing at something as her face lit up with excitement.

According to Queen, she feels blessed to have her girl.

Nigerians celebrate with Queen

adaezeeluke:

"Happy birthday baby."

andreachikachukwu:

"Happy birthday my little Princess."

iamnaomiachu:

"Happy Birthday, Cutie pie."

chidimokeme:

"Happy Birthday Princess."

femiadebayosalami:

"Happy birthday dear."

halimabubakar:

"Long life and more life princesses."

officialstelladimokokorkus:

"Happy birthday to my future daughter in law."

alicia_kaercher_1:

"You have a wonderful personality."

