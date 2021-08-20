Anwari was part of the group at the Hamid Karzai international airport who desperately wanted to leave the country

Crowds have gathered at the airport since the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital

Reports claim Anwari, 19, attempted to hold on to the outside of a military aircraft but fell to his death

A 19-year old Afghan player fell to his death after attempting to cling to a US plane airlifting the people of Kabul.

Zaki Anwari tried to cling onto a plane but fell to his death. Photo: Guardian.

Source: UGC

Zaki Anwari, a member of his country’s national youth team, attempted to hold on to the outside of the American military aircraft as it departed from Hamid Karzai international airport.

A harrowing video that has since been shared on social media appears to show two people falling to their deaths from a C-17 aircraft.

The Guardian further reports that an Afghan news agency since confirmed that one of the people who plunged to their demise was Anwari.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Department of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) has since released a statement saying it was reviewing all information regarding the C-17 aircraft.

“In addition to online videos and press reports of people falling from the aircraft on departure, human remains were discovered in the wheel well of the C-17 after it landed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar," the statement said.

Hamid Karzai international airport has been crowded by civilians over the past few days since the Taliban took seized the Afghan capital.

Because of the tension, some people, including the late Anwari, opted to take their chances at the airport in the hopes of fleeing the country.

Mobin Muhammad, Anwari’s coach was in tears as he described the promising footballer as a person.

“He was a brilliant young player, a very good human,” he said as quoted by The Daily Beast.

One of Anwari’s latest posts on Facebook had the caption, “Football is my love”.

The harrowing state of Afghanistan

By Thursday, the Kabul airport was characterized by chaotic scenes as people who were eligible for evacuation were unable to reach their designated aircraft.

The situation got so desperate for some that some people were seen passing their babies to US soldiers with hopes they might escape the country.

There are also fears for the safety of those who worked for US and Nato forces or the previous Afghan government as a leaked report warned the Taliban were going from door to door threatening their family members.

Source: Legit.ng News