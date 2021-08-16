Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said that the best way to fight poverty in Delta state is to create employment for youths

The governor made the statement at a retreat for PDP youths in the state, adding that his administration is keen on empowering youths

Governor Okowa also hammered at the fact that his administration is focused on wealth creation for youths

Asaba - Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged youths in the state to leverage the various skills acquisition and entrepreneurial development programmes of his administration to extricate themselves from poverty.

A statement sent to Legit.ng indicates that he made the call while opening the maiden annual retreat of the youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aniocha North local government area chapter at Unity Hall, Issele-Uku on Wednesday, August 11.

Governor Okowa tells Delta youths acquiring skills is important for them. Photo credit: Delta state government

The governor stated that youths endowed with skills as entrepreneurs were the leaders of the contemporary and competitive global economy.

Represented by the commissioner for information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, he commended the organisers of the programme for the laudable initiative, adding that youths’ issues were very central to the heart of his administration.

The governor stressed that strategic wealth creation, which was targeted at creating employment for the youths was the best way to fight poverty by creating employment for able-bodied youths.

His words:

“Our administration believes that the youths are the leaders of today and not tomorrow, as most people believe.

“I am very happy over the array of resource persons you have assembled here today. Individuals who have had one role or the other to play as long as empowerment of the youth is concerned.

“I believe that those who thought it wise to put this programme together were not joking or playing politics.’’

In a keynote address, the commissioner for youths development in the state, Comrade Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, said that youths were the drivers of development in any economy, adding that their understanding of the role of youths in the scheme of things was key.

He pointed out that the Stronger Delta agenda of Okowa’s administration was aimed at developing the non-oil sector through up-scaling of wealth creation programmes for youths in the state.

Welcoming guests to the retreat earlier, PDP Youth Leader in Aniocha North, Mr Richard Anonye, said youths were instrumental to achieving the Stronger Delta Agenda of the Okowa administration.

The retreat had "Today's Entrepreneurs, Tomorrow's leaders: The Place of Youths in the Stronger Delta Agenda" as its theme.

Meanwhile, Governor Okowa, on Tuesday, July 27 charged political appointees in his administration to contribute to efforts aimed at surmounting socio-economic and developmental challenges confronting Delta state.

Okowa gave the charge while swearing in eight new special advisers at the Government House, Asaba.

He remarked that appointments made by him so far were not to fulfill constitutional requirements, but a deliberate effort at bringing into governance, men and women of impeccable character and vast knowledge.

Female appointees already accommodated by the governor

Recall that Governor Okowa, on Thursday, July 1 reiterated his commitment to encouraging increased visibility in politics as he swore in five women among 18 new commissioners in the state.

Okowa made this known at the ceremony at the Events Centre, Asaba, and stated that his resolve on the issue was a deliberate attempt towards enhancing women's participation in the decision-making process of governance in the state.

The governor also disclosed that the commissioners were appointed on merit, and charged them to guard against complacency.

