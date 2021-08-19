A smart young man has impressed many as he developed software to help transfer money from bank accounts to mobile money accounts and vice versa

Edmund has a physical condition called cerebral palsy which impedes his movement and he has to overcome daily

Edmund says he wants to become a big-time software developer and the young genius has been walking the talk

Edmund Owusu, a young Ghanaian with a physical disability, has developed a payment application for the transfer of money from a bank account to mobile money account and vice visa.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on the official Facebook page of the National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) Ghana, Edmund was reported to be living with a physical disorder known as cerebral palsy.

What is Cerebral palsy?

According to a publication by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Cerebral palsy (CP) is a disorder that affects a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture.

Cerebral means having to do with the brain, and palsy means weakness or problems with using the muscles.

CP, as commonly called, is caused by abnormal brain development or damage to the developing brain that affects a person’s ability to control his or her muscles.

A genius in making

According to NIIT's post, Edmund overcomes the challenges that come with his condition on a daily and he is performing well in his academics.

Edmund says he wants to become a big-time software developer.

The post which warmed many hearts has racked up close to 1400 reactions, over 100 comments with 1100 shares.

Here are some of the comments

Gloria Decuir commented:

Congratulations. May your health improve and you are able to pursue your dreams now and long into the future -- New Orleans, Louisiana USA

From Saeed Anass Cypher:

Very smart guy. Was ma senior at HOTCASS

Mhyz Anazz replied:

More grace and blessings to u Edmund, u are an inspiration

Rashida Gibrine:

Well done dear....we thank God your life. Praying for more grace to do much more

From Ern Wye:

Oko.. You are marked for greatness

Nigerian tech genius employed by Finland company

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man's talents have made way for him as a foreign company has not only shown great interest in him but secured his services.

Ignatius Asabor, a Nigerian youth who makes special drones using materials he got locally has been flown to Finland by an Oyinbo company and got employment with that same organization.

Breaking the news on LinkedIn, the Managing Director of Finland-based Radai Ltd Ari Saartenoja expressed joy at having young Asabor work with his company.

