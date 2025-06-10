Photos: Pastor Adeboye visits Alaafin of Oyo in Palace
- Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, paid a courtesy visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, at the monarch’s palace in Oyo town.
- Ajísebí Ọ̀yọ́ Radio shared the news via Facebook, posting photos of the meeting alongside a Yoruba caption highlighting the visit
- The engagement depicted the ongoing relationship between religious and traditional leadership, fostering unity and cultural respect
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Tuesday visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, at the monarch’s palace in Oyo town.
The visit was publicly acknowledged through a Facebook post by Ajísebí Ọ̀yọ́ Radio, which shared photos from the event alongside a caption written in Yoruba.
The caption read, "Alaafin of Yoruba Land, Iku Baba Yeye gba Àlejò Daddy G.O. Baba Enoch A. Adeboye ti Ìjọ Redeemed Christian Church of God ni Ilu Oyo Alaafin l'oni" (The Alaafin of Yorubaland, Iku Baba Yeye, received Daddy G.O., Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, today in the city of Oyo).
Significance of the meeting between Pastor Adeboye and Alaafin of Oyo
The meeting between Pastor Adeboye and Oba Abimbola Owoade I marked a significant engagement between one of Nigeria’s foremost religious leaders and a prominent traditional ruler.
Such visits reinforce the connection between faith-based leadership and cultural heritage, promoting unity and mutual respect.
Although further details regarding the discussions held between the two leaders were not immediately disclosed, the visit highlighted Pastor Adeboye’s ongoing efforts to foster relationships with traditional institutions across Nigeria.
This royal engagement adds to the history of interactions between spiritual and traditional leaders, symbolising a shared commitment to the values of harmony, dialogue, and communal development.
See the photos below:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.