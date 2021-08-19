The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has again reaffirmed that it would not bow to pressure in compromising its mobilization process

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has again restated that it would not bow to pressure to compromise its mobilization process.

The Punch reported that the organization said on Wednesday, August 18, that anyone caught with fake certificates during registration would be prosecuted.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim issued the threat when he hosted health officials at his Abuja office. Photo credit: National Youth Service Corps - NYSC

The director-general of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, issued the threat when he hosted the registrar/CEO of Health Records Officials Registration Board of Nigeria, Alhaji Babagana Mustapha, who paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathers that Ibrahim's words were contained in a statement signed by the NYSC's spokesman, Adenike Adeyemi.

Ibrahim said:

“The NYSC would not relent to do the needful in line with the NYSC Act. We will continue to persecute fake graduates. Anyone caught with fake certificates during registration would be prosecuted as enshrined in the NYSC Act."

The Voice of Nigeria reported that Mustapha who described the NYSC as one of the critical stakeholders of the Board expressed gratitude to Ibrahim for his support to the board upon his assumption of office as the NYSC boss.

He commended the DG for preventing unqualified persons from being mobilised by the scheme for service.

Adding that the major challenge facing the board is the presentation of licence by its graduates at orientation camps.

NYSC asks corps members to accept their postings in good faith

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the National Youth Service Corps has urged newly posted corps members to accept their postings in good faith.

The coordinator of the scheme in Nasarawa, Alhaji Abdullahi Jikamshi, gave the advice while addressing the 2021 Batch `B’ Stream I youth corps members posted to the state on Monday, August 16.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have also called on the government to scrap the scheme due to the security situation in the country.

