Corps members have been advised to accept wherever they are posted to by the National Youth Service Corps

Many corps members avoid going to states currently witnessing serious security challenges for fear of being caught in a crossfire

Some Nigerians have also called on the government to scrap the scheme due to the security situation in the country

Nasarawa - The National Youth Service Corps has urged newly posted corps members to accept their postings in good faith.

The coordinator of the scheme in Nasarawa, Alhaji Abdullahi Jikamshi, gave the advice while addressing the 2021 Batch `B’ Stream I youth corps members posted to the state on Monday, August 16.

“I urge all corps members to accept their postings in good faith. I also urge all corps employers not to reject youth corps members posted to their establishments.”

He assured the youth corps members that no matter where they were posted, management of the scheme in the state was committed to making their service in Nasarawa memorable and rewarding.

He added:

“We shall visit you without notice at your places of primary assignment to know about how you are faring.

“I am confident and assured that these set of corps members as agents of change will immensely contribute to the development of Nasarawa State with all dedication and commitment.”.

Hurdle's corp members go through to get to camp

Meanwhile, an emerging video making the rounds has captured NYSC members embarking on a journey via a route that seems unfamiliar to many of them.

The corps members were captured crossing a sea into Taraba state with their bus being 'carried' on a boat.

The video has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians on social media as many argued that the corps members risked their lives by embarking on such a journey.

NYSC member cries out over poor state of Bayelsa Orientation Camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an NYSC member had lamented the state of the Bayelsa Orientation Camp.

He hammered on the fact that the shabby-looking lodge exposed corps members to mosquitoes and wasn't properly ventilated.

In the night video he released, it was observed that the roofing was scattered and had openings with some parts of it dragging on the floor. The room which practically had nothing in it lacked things befitting for human abode.

