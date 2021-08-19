Ibukun Awosika, Uche Orji and Arunma Oteh have been celebrated on social media for their appointments as members of the global Impact Taskforce (ITF)

The three eminent Nigerians are great achievers in their fields and they have constantly contributed to the development of the country

Many Nigerians on social media who commended the trio said the appointments were well deserved

Three eminent Nigerians, Ibukun Awosika, Uche Orji and Arunma Oteh, have been appointed members of the global Impact Taskforce (ITF), which was established under the United Kingdom’s 2021 presidency of the G7.

Awosika is the founder and chief executive of The Chair Centre Group while Orji is the managing director of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA). Oteh is a former director general of the Securities and Exchange Commission, This Day reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the ITF is being coordinated by the Global Steering Group for Impact Investment (GSG) working with its UK member, the Impact Investing Institute.

Recovery from COVID-19

According to The Cable, the ITF members will proffer solutions for a sustainable and inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Social media celebrates the trio

Glazia on LinkedIn shared the good news and Nigerians soon flooded the comment section of the post to celebrate their own.

Cecilia Akintomide said:

"Congratulations to my dear sisters and my brother!"

Uchechukwu Nwokediuko commented:

"Congratulations ma’am Arunma (AEEM) Oteh. Your commitment to excellence and service is such an inspiration."

Javed Hamid wrote:

"Congratulations on this appointment. Best wishes. Javed."

Dr. Adetokunbo Sowemimo said:

"Wow! Congratulations."

