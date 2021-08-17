The Tanzanian government has warned men to stop competing for breastmilk with their toddlers

The government say that the practice is denying the children the much-needed nutrients, leaving them with malnutrition

According to Handeni District Commissioner Toba Nguvila, this practice stems from a misguided assumption that breastmilk gives some form of power

The Tanzanian government has raised concern over a section of men that has discovered a unique liking for breastmilk and is competing with their toddlers to get a good share of it.

Siriel Shaidi Mchembe, Handeni District commissioner, said babies in parts of Tanzania, are malnourished.

This has come to the fore a week after the marking of World Breastfeeding Week, which concluded on August 7.

The warning came after women raised concern over the practice (men drinking breastmilk), saying there isn't enough milk left for the babies.

In a video shared by Millard Ayo TV, Siriel Shaidi Mchembe, Handeni District commissioner, was captured saying the practice was derived from a misguided assumption that breastmilk offers some power to men.

In her words:

"Kwa hiyo tumekubaliana kwamba jambo hilo likemewe kwa nguvu zote, na wababa waache hii tabia ya kunyonya maziwa ya watoto. (So we have agreed that this practise be condemned in the strongest terms possible and men to stop feeding on baby's milk)."

WHO's take on breastfeeding

World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that babies breastfeed purely on their mother's milk for six months.

The organisation, however, noted that this rule has not often been followed by many mothers.

WHO said in a statement:

"However, nearly two out of three infants are not exclusively breastfed for the recommended 6 months—a rate that has not improved in 2 decades."

Adding:

"Breastfed children perform better on intelligence tests, are less likely to be overweight or obese and less prone to diabetes later in life. Women who breastfeed also have a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancers."

