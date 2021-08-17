The presidency has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will convene a crucial meeting with the current security chiefs on Thursday, August 19.

Garba Shehu, a presidential media aide, stated in a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 17, that the meeting will be an avenue in which the security heads will bring the president up to speed with their latest achievements in the fight against insurgency.

Shehu noted that recently, organised and successful operations by the military have forced terrorists to lay down their arms and surrender themselves to troops.

The brief post partly read:

"The security forces have in the past few weeks taken the battle more robustly to insurgents, bandits, and all other criminals troubling the country, and they are now surrendering in droves.

"The President will be brought up to speed on developments at the Thursday meeting, while plans to bring a decisive end to the challenges will be formulated."

Source: Legit