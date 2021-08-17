Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus seems uncertain with the new Serie A season kicking off in a few days

The Portuguese is in the final year on his current deal with the Old Lady but the former Italian League champions are hoping to offload him

Sources however reveal that Jorge Mendes has offered his client to Man City as their quest to land Harry Kane seems impossible

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally have a chance to play under Pep Guardiola for the first time in his career after his agent Jorge Mendes reportedly offered him to Manchester City.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is in the last 12 months of his deal with Juventus - a contract that earns him a staggering £25.5 million-a-year since 2018.

But, the forward's future in Turin looks bleak having been linked with a return to former clubs Man United and Real Madrid, while PSG are hoping to secure his services afresh.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus during a friendly match against Atalanta Bergamo on August 14. Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

The Etihad Stadium however appears to be the 36-year-old's next destination with the Old Lady not planning to give him an extension.

How much does Spurs want for Harry Kane?

City are interested in Harry Kane but Tottenham Hotspur have had their £100 million bid rejected, saying they won't negotiate for anything less than £150m.

Daily Mail quoting Corriere dello Sport claim Mendes has offered Ronaldo to City as an alternative by declaring that the 36-year-old could turn out in the blue half of Manchester this season.

Juventus willing to sell Ronaldo for just £25m

The publication further revealed that Juventus are willing to allow the five-time Champions League winner to leave for just £25m this summer given he has just one year left on his contract.

They are trying to reduce their wage bill by offloading the attacker.

CR7 spent six years at Manchester United scoring 118 goals in 292 games between 2003 and 2009, so, playing for a rival club will definitely look somehow.

How Cristiano Ronaldo unwinds with his family

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo definitely knows the best way to unwind from the stress of his daily training activities.

The 36-year-old forward shared a video of himself spending quality time with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four kids in a dimly lit dining room.

All six of them wore a bright smile while they play some kind of family game with the Juventus forward pointing to each of his kids one after the other.

