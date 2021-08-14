Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo had a quality time with his family while preparing for a new Serie A season

The Portuguese played a family game with his partner Georgina and four children in a beautiful

Ronaldo has entered into the final 12 months of his career at Juventus and it is unlikely if he will extend

Cristiano Ronaldo definitely knows the best way to unwind from the stress of his daily training activities.

The 36-year-old forward shared a video of himself spending quality time with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his four kids in a dimly lit dining room.

All six of them wore a bright smile while they play some kind of family game with the Juventus forward pointing to each of his kids one after the other.

Cristiano Ronaldo during Juventus' training session in the outing week. Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is gearing towards the resumption of the 2021-22 campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ronaldo entered the last 12 months of his contract at the Allianz Stadium and he will hope he can wrap up his reign with the Old Lady.

The Portuguese missed out on the Serie A title last campaign - leaving Inter Milan to claim the trophy for the first time in 11 years but ended up with the Coppa Italia in the end.

But, he is still linked with a move to Paris Saint Germain as many believe it is the time for him to play along with long-time rival Lionel Messi.

The Argentine completed a two-year move to Parc Des Princes this month after ending his 21-year relationship with Barcelona.

Can Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play in the same team?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo might finally play alongside his eternal rival Lionel Messi if Paris Saint-Germain succeed in their pursuit for the Portuguese next summer, SunSport reports.

The French giants have already completed the signing of six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi from Spanish club Barcelona.

The Argentine broke down in tears during his farewell speech at the Spanish club where he spent over two decades of his career winning several titles.

Source: Legit