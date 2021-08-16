A 7-year-old boy summoned courage and wrote to a female head of government in Australia to express his sadness at not being able to hold a birthday celebration due to the lockdown

The boy's letter got to the female politician who sent a handwritten response to him some days later

The boy's mum named Christine was elated that the lady acknowledged and replied the letter despite her busy engagements

A 7-year-old boy wrote to a top politician in his country Australia to tell her that he wasn't happy at his inability to organize a birthday celebration by reason of the lockdown, Essential Kids reports.

The lad identified as George Vrahas addressed the letter to Gladys Berejiklian, the Premier of New South Wales, Australia.

He lamented not being bale to hold a birthday party due to the lockdown in place Photo Credit: Pool, Essential Kids

Source: Getty Images

The premier of New South Wales, Wikipedia explains, is the head of government in the state of New South Wales, Australia and is usually appointed by the governor of the state.

This is so because they run a Westminster Parliamentary System of government.

The content of the boy's letter

He wrote:

"My name is George, i'm six-years-old, i'm upset I can't be at school. I miss my friends and I want to be in the classroom and see them. I do my school work every day and i'm doing my best. My birthday is coming up and that just upsets me."

The head of government responds

Responding to the lad's letter, the premier wished him a happy birthday and assured him of her government's desire to restore normalcy.

She ended the handwritten response by saying:

"P.S. At least you will have something to look forward to in holding off your birthday celebration."

George's mum was elated that her son got a response from the politician despite her busy schedule stressing that it meant a lot to the lad.

