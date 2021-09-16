Allen Payne’s bio: age, height, family, net worth, movies and TV shows

Allen Payne is known for various film and television roles that he has portrayed over the years. His career started in 1989, and since then he has starred in over two dozen movies and TV shows. What is this actor doing now, and what was his path to fame like?

After his role in the Tyler Perry's House of Payne, this actor became a public figure. However, not many know that Allen's career has lasted for many decades now.

Profile summary

Birth name: Allen Roberts

Allen Roberts Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: July 7, 1968

July 7, 1968 Age: 53 years (as of 2021)

53 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Harlem, New York, United States

Harlem, New York, United States Current residence: United States

United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 6

6 Height in centimetres: 185

185 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Father: Allen Roberts Sr

Allen Roberts Sr Mother: Barbara Reeves

Barbara Reeves Siblings: 2

2 Occupation: Actor

Allen Payne's biography

Although this actor has not been quite as active in his career lately, people still remember some of his most iconic roles, such as Clarence James in the sitcom Tyler Perry's House of Payne.

How old is Allen Payne?

Allen was born on July 7, 1968. As of 2021, Allen Payne's age is 53 years.

Early years and career

Allen Payne's family consisted of his father, Allen Roberts, mother, Barbara Reeves, and two younger siblings. An interesting fact about Allen Payne's mother, Barbara, is that she went to school together with the legendary singer-songwriter Sam Cooke. When she passed away, her son went on an acting hiatus.

As for his education, Payne went to Pennsauken High School, located in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey.

Although he had a troublesome childhood and was involved in street gang activities, Allen Payne's parents eventually helped him get his life on the right track by enrolling him for acting lessons, which were led by his cousin's friend. When he started taking classes, his interest in acting grew immensely, and he decided to make it his primary profession.

The very first role that he managed to land was an episodic part in The Cosby Show, where he starred as Lance Rodman, Charmaine's significant other. He appeared in ten episodes overall.

With time, he got noticed by producers of other TV series and got roles on such hit shows as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Malcolm & Eddie.

Although his career flourished by appearing on TV shows, he also took part in the production of a few films. Some of the most prominent Allen Payne movies are New Jack's City, CB4, Jason's Lyric, Double Platinum, Vampire in Brooklyn, and The Perfect Storm.

The real fame came to him when he starred as Clarence James "CJ" in Tyler Perry's sitcom series House of Payne, which originally premiered in 2006. The show went on a break in 2012 after nine seasons and got a spin-off titled The Paynes in 2018. However, in 2021, the upcoming premiere of the tenth season was announced.

Allen Payne's movies and TV shows

Here are all of the movies where you can see this actor.

Rooftops (1989) as Kadim

as Kadim Cookie (1989)

New Jack City (1991) as Gee Money

as Gee Money CB4 (1993) as Euripides / Dead Mike

as Euripides / Dead Mike Jason's Lyric (1994) as Jason Alexander

as Jason Alexander The Walking Dead (1995) as Cole Evans

as Cole Evans The Tuskegee Airmen (1995) as Walter Peoples

as Walter Peoples Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) as Detective Justice

as Detective Justice A Price Above Rubies (1998) as Ramon Garcia

as Ramon Garcia Double Platinum (1999) as Ric Ortega

as Ric Ortega The Perfect Storm (2000) as Alfred Pierre

as Alfred Pierre 30 Years to Life (2001) as Malik

as Malik Commitments (2001) as Van Compton

as Van Compton Blue Hill Avenue (2001) as Tristan

as Tristan Men Cry In The Dark (2003)

Crossover (2006) as Kemp

as Kemp Playas Ball (2007) as Cedric Tinsley

as Cedric Tinsley California Love (2021) as Leon Watkins

Additionally, he has appeared in a number of TV shows:

The Cosby Show (1990-1992) as Lance Rodman

as Lance Rodman The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1992) as Marcus Stokes

as Marcus Stokes A Different World (1992) as Lance Rodman

as Lance Rodman Roc (1993) as James

as James All of Us (2004) as Larry

as Larry CSI: NY (2004) as Willie Chancey

as Willie Chancey Tyler Perry's House of Payne (2007–2012, 2020–2021) as C.J.

as C.J. The Paynes (2018) as C.J.

Allen Payne's height and weight

The famous celebrity is a tall man who stands at 6 feet. In centimetres, this equals 1 m 85 cm.

He also weighs 165 pounds, which equals 75 kilograms. The actor himself says that the secret to his good looks is a disciplined diet with a good amount of fruit and vegetables, as well as regular workout routines.

Allen Payne's net worth

The website Celebrity Net Worth states that this actor has allegedly accumulated $5 million over the years of his hard work in movies and TV shows. However, there is no official information on the matter.

Allen Payne's wife

Since the actor is a very private person, he never discloses any details of his personal life. Therefore, there is no information about his wife.

His character CJ has kids on the show; however, when it comes to Allen Payne's kids in real life, no one knows about their existence either. The conclusion is that Allen either does not have kids or shields them from the public eye.

Is Allen Payne gay?

The lack of information about Allen Payne's child or wife made some people believe he might be gay. However, there is no solid proof of this rumour, and the actor himself did not confirm or deny anything.

Did the actor Allen Payne pass away?

Due to this celebrity not being in the public eye for a long time, there were also rumours about his death. Fortunately, he is still alive and working. His most recent movie California Love is set to come out in 2021.

Allen Payne is a multifaceted actor who can portray a wide range of roles, as he has proven that by appearing in various films and TV shows.

