Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2021 housemate, Nini, has definitely amassed for herself a fast-growing fan base, and there are fans in love with everything about the reality star in the making.

Nini who is up for possible eviction come Sunday has a beautiful sense of style and coupled with her natural looks, Nini doesn't require much to steal the show.

Well, a fan is so in love with Nini's sense of style that she decided to recreate some of her looks.

The fan recreated the looks. Photo credit: @telmacutee (Tiktok)

Source: UGC

Identified on Tiktok as @telmacutee, the beautiful fan who is slender and light-skinned like Nini, shared a video in which she rocked four different outfits inspired by the Shine Ya Eyes housemate.

She rocks a beige look, a blue dress, styles her hair in a similar way, and then ends the video with a photo of herself rocking an all-black ensemble, all just Nini.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch video below:

Designer Arins's pieces on celebrities

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2021 housemate, Arinola Olowoporoku, simply known as Arin, may be known as a Shine Ya Eyes housemate with multiple nose piercings, but she is so much more.

Arin who owns a womenswear brand, Nola Black, has been in the fashion game for a couple of years now, and so far, she has dressed quite a number of celebrities.

The housemate is an independent art and culture curator who strives to promote contemporary art in Africa as a means of self-expression, and this she is doing pretty well.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some celebrities who rocked the Nola Black brand in style.

Powede Awujo in the power fit

Getting versatile outfits that can be worn to different occasions is a wardrobe essential for every woman. Rather than having to spend money on an outfit for every occasion, why not get an outfit that can be transformed to suit your mood in just a few seconds?

It's a Friday and you have to go to work. However, you also have plans of going clubbing afterward but there is just one problem: how to not turn up at the club in your work clothes.

There is that option of going home to change and praying you don't get caught up in traffic. There is also another option - you can just take an extra bag to work with your clubbing wear.

Well, what will even be better and hassle-free is rocking an outfit that can easily be transformed to a different look in seconds.

Source: Legit