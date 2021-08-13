The Bankers Committee yesterday announced that henceforth authorised foreign exchange (FX) dealers in the country would blacklist customers by placing post-no-debit (PND) on their accounts if they are caught using fraudulent means to procure FX.

This is just as the committee said they have collaborated with the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) to create a portal where information on FX sales would be shared real-time to help checkmate arbitrage.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of a meeting, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Guarantee Trust Holding Company Plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said the banks are capable and eager to support the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) FX policy.

He stressed however that as a means of protecting themselves, the banks would sanction fraudulent customers who are duplicitous.

According to Agbaje, “The new FX policy with regards to invincibles, PTA and BTA, school fees and health is working very well. The banks have taken it upon ourselves along with the regulators to make sure this works.

“This is just the first phase and if you notice, most of the things you are doing today you are going into the branches to do most things, but we are also going to try and digitise this whole thing. The way the world is going, an app is being created by NIBBS where you would be able to apply online.

“Today, the NIBBS already has a portal where the banks share information and what we do is to make sure that the rules around being able to apply for PTA or BTA once a quarter by bringing in your ticket is enhanced. With this, we would be sharing your information on the portal.”

On possible penalties for people who may want to defraud the system, he said: “This is very important information because, if we find, as we have started to see, that people are trying to defraud the system, we would capture this on the portal.

“And the banks will report the individuals to the CBN. The likely punishment is that your account would be PND. And if you understand what that means, PND means you would not be able to do anything in the banking system.

“So, while we are committed, this is not for people who want to game the system, this is for people who have genuine needs. And so fraudulent transactions or fraudulent individuals will be reported to the CBN and the portal would help us do this.”

He said advanced countries mostly frown at holding large quantities of cash.

Godwin Emefiele explains why CBN won't provide FX to Bureau de Change operators

Earlier, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced its decision that Bureau de Change operators will no longer get foreign exchange from apex bank following accusations of money laundering.

Godwin Emefiele, the head of the financial regulator made the new development known on July 27, during the monetary policy committee meeting in Abuja.

Emefiele stated that the bureau de change operators connive with corrupt persons to conduct money laundering in Nigeria, and CBN can no longer accept the bad practices.

