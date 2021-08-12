A little kid has got people talking on social media after operating a locally made excavator in an adorable video

The cute video was shared on LinkedIn by Talal Al Murad who described the boy's creativity as life skills

Social media users hailed the boy for his creativity as some of them said he would definitely become a mechanical engineer

A little kid has been hailed on social media after displaying creativity by operating a locally made excavator.

In a video that was shared on LinkedIn by Talal Al Murad, the young boy could be seen excavating dirt from a gutter.

The little boy has been hailed online for his creativity. Photo credit: Talal Al Murad/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The excavator, which is built on a vehicle tyre rim, has two handles with which the little kid operated it. The excavator also has a seat constructed on the tyre rim.

Sharing the video, Al Murad wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Life skills."

Reactions trail the video

Sabrina Presutti said:

"Amazing! The power of determination! I love it! This boy will be one of our leaders one day!"

Ronaldo Gatchalian commented:

"A demo of a father’s creativity and love for his child."

Ciro Martinez Hernandez wrote:

"A child very smart! I think that he's playing with his toy but he is working too."

Damian George said:

"Mechanical engineer!"

Little boy drives mum in his car

In other news, a video emerged on social media in which a little boy could be seen driving his mother and his younger sibling in his portable car.

In the heartwarming video, the boy and his family stepped out of their apartment, ready to hit the town. He then opened the vehicle door for his mum who hopped in with a child she was carrying.

The three of them were already wearing their face masks before leaving their apartment, and once the boy sat in the driver's seat, he displayed the driving skill that got many praising him on social media.

Legit.ng couldn't ascertain the boy's identity as the Instagram handle, @babies.vidz, that posted the video was unable to get more details about him. But one thing is certain, the little man has proven that he is a gentleman who cares about his mum and his younger sibling.

Source: Legit