Lionel Messi says helping PSG win their first Champions League silverware remains his major focus

The six-time Ballon d'Or also wants to win his fifth UCL title after last lifting the trophy in the 2014-15 season

Messi's attempt to pen a new five-year extension at Barcelona fell apart earlier this month and he parted ways with them afterward

Lionel Messi will begin a new life at Paris Saint Germain this season after completing a two-year move to the club earlier this month.

The 34-year-old was presented to the media on Wednesday, August 10 after undergoing medical at the outfit's facility.

Messi has however revealed that he joined the French League giants because they offer him the opportunity to lift his fifth Champions League title.

Lionel Messi and PSG President Nasser Al Khelaifi after the press conference on August 11 in France. Photo by Sebastien Muylaert

Source: Getty Images

The six-time Ballon winner last clinched the European glory in 2015 after combining with Neymar to help Barcelona conquer the continent.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

While addressing the media, Messi is now focused on helping the Parisians attain their first-ever UCL honour having failed to win the silverware in 2019 according to Sky Sports.

What Lionel Messi told the media

"I think this team is already done and ready. There are some new transfers but they have been very close and they are ready.

"I just came here to help - I'll give my best. My goal and my dream is to win this trophy again and I think that Paris is the best place to have a chance to win it again.

"It's not easy. Sometimes you can have the best team in the world and you don't win the Champions League - this is football.

"Paris has been so close to a victory in the Champions League. In the best competition, the best teams are playing. It's very difficult to win it. You need a very united squad. This dressing room is very united but you also need luck.."

Messi will wear jersey number 30 for PSG after rejecting Neymar's gesture to release his number 10 for the legend.

Fans trooped out to buy Lionel Messi's replica

Legit.ng earlier reported that thousands of Paris Saint Germain supporters stormed the club's official store to buy Lionel Messi's replica barely 24 hours after the Argentine was unveiled.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner completed a two-year move to the Parc Des Princes outfit earlier this week after walking away from his boyhood club, Barcelona.

Messi arrived in France on Wednesday, August 10 and many fans waited just to welcome their latest signing and the forward proceeded to complete the medicals.

Source: Legit