PSG will definitely be raking in a lot of money from the sales of Lionel Messi's jersey after his signing

The French League club's supporters stormed their shop this morning in numbers to grab their own replicas

The 34-year-old was unveiled to the media and fans after completing a two-year deal earlier this week

Thousands of Paris Saint Germain supporters stormed the club's official store to buy Lionel Messi's replica barely 24 hours after the Argentine was unveiled.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner completed a two-year move to the Parc Des Princes outfit earlier this week after walking away from his boyhood club, Barcelona.

Messi arrived in France on Wednesday, August 10 and many fans waited just to welcome their latest signing and the forward proceeded to complete the medicals.

Lionel Messi posing with his number 30 jersey after signing a two-year deal with PSG. Credit - @Leo Messi

Source: Instagram

The Argentine who was said to have rejected Neymar's number 10 jersey gesture will wear number 30 for the club as reported Sport Bible.

And the queue at the club's official shop in Paris was so long that it went all the way back to the metro station - and this means that the fans are ready to wait hours before buying Messi shirt.

The 34-year-old originally wore the number 30 when he broke into the Catalans' senior team about 17 years ago, and he is ready to don the number again at this stage of his career.

Meanwhile, Messi's arrival has increased PSG's Instagram followers to about 44 million from their less than 20 million prior to his coming.

They are also expected to witness higher attendances and more commercial opportunities than ever before following the marquee signing.

But Barcelona has anticipated that Messi's departure could end up costing the Blaugrana a whopping €137 million in brand value. Brand Finance estimate a loss of €17 million on matchdays, €43 million relating to the merchandise, and €77 million in business revenue.

