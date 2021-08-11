Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of flexible, reconstituted and rigid foam products, has collaborated with ‘I-Create’ club, as a major sponsor of her just concluded inter-School competitions.

The competitions were ‘Pillow Art Competition and Business Plan Challenge’ focused on nurturing creativity amongst children in elementary school.

Vitafoam supports creativity amongst children, Sponsors 2021 ‘I-Create’ Club Inter-School Competition

Source: UGC

The keenly contested competition had over 700 submissions from students and 50 schools participating in Lagos.

The pillow Art competition gave primary 3 students an opportunity to use their imagination to create thematic designs that expresses their thoughts using of paints and colours, while the Business Plan Challenge gave primary 6 students the opportunity to conceptualize ideas to a real workable business.

The Commercial Director of Vitafoam, Mr Sola Owoade commended participating students for their creativity and stated that:

“Vitafoam as a family brand is committed to excellence which the students have demonstrated in creativity, as a responsible organization we are also proud to associate with educative initiatives that nurtures our future generation."

Vitafoam supports creativity amongst children, Sponsors 2021 ‘I-Create’ Club Inter-School Competition

Source: UGC

Busola Onamusi, the brands and Communications Manager for Vitafoam also congratulated the winners of the competition and stated that:

‘’Vitafoam is delighted to inspire and nurture young minds, stressing that creativity is enhanced with a well-rested body which is why Vitafoam is rewarding the winners with products that enhances good sleep and wellness”

Eniola Afolayan, Founder, I-Create Club said.

“We have been doing this since 2015 and Vitafoam has consistently supported us throughout the journey, We appreciate Vitafoam , students and participating schools for all their continuous support. We promise to keep up the good work."

1st prize winner for the Pillow art competition emerged from UNILAG Women Society School, first runner up from Sunnydale School GRA and Second runner from Scholars Crest School.

Chrisland Schools emerged winner of the business plan challenge, Corona School came in Second and Basil International School at third position.

A range of Vitafoam Products were given to the winners of the Pillow Art challenge while cash prizes were also given to the winners of the Business plan challenge.

Source: Legit Nigeria