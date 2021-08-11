David Okereke will be playing in the Italian Serie A in the coming season after joining Venezia on loan

The Nigerian forward last season failed to impress at Belgian side Club Brugge who decided to allow him to leave

Okereke played 43 games for Club Brugge since 2019 and was able to score 13 goals before joining Venezia

David Okereke who is a Nigerian professional footballer has agreed to move to newly promoted Italian Serie A club Venezia on a season long loan deal from Belgian giants Club Brugge.

Last season, David Okereke failed to impress those at Club Brugge who declared him surplus to requirement and prompted his departure at the side.

Okereke signed for Club Brugge from Spezia for €8 million-plus bonuses in the summer of 2019, but he has struggled to impress the coaching staff.

Nigerian footballer David Okereke secures move to Venezia. Photo by TF-Images

According to the report on Complete Sports and Brila, Venezia also have the chance of signing David Okereke on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

The Nigerian must now step up his game so as to convince the eggheads at Venezia to sign him on permanent basis next summer.

David Okereke will now be the second Nigerian at Venezia following the arrival of Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi.

Playing in the Italian topflight is also expected to help David Okereke get invitation into the Super Eagles depending on his performances in the coming season.

Gernot Rohr who is the coach of the Super Eagles has made it clear that he is ready to give good players the chance to play in his team going forward.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Gernot Rohr who is the Super Eagles coach explained that not having good facilities and playing on synthetic pitches are among the reasons Nigerian League players are not getting the chance in his team.

There have been some calls that Gernot Rohr should be giving the local League players the chance in the Super Eagles the same way those playing in Europe are getting.

The German coach explained that he will definitely look out for the best legs in the Nigerian League for the chance to compete in his main squad.

Recently, the home based Super Eagles were given the chance to travel to the United States where they played a friendly against Mexico.

The likes of Anayo who plays for Enyimba and Stephen Jude of Kwara United played for the Super Eagles against Mexico in America.

Source: Legit