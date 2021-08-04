Gernot Rohr has called for better treatment for the Nigerian League players so as for them to get the chance in the Super Eagles

Enyimba forward Anayo and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa are currently the NPFL regulars in the Super Eagles

Rohr claimed that the Nigerian League players are going through lots of issues citing traveling as an example

Gernot Rohr who is the Super Eagles coach has explained that not having good facilities and playing on synthetic pitches are among the reasons Nigerian League players are not getting the chance in his team.

There have been some calls that Gernot Rohr should be giving the local League players the chance in the Super Eagles the same way those playing in Europe are getting.

According to the report on Scorenigeria, the German coach explained that he will definitely look out for the best legs in the Nigerian League for the chance to compete in his main squad.

Recently, the home based Super Eagles were given the chance to travel to the United States where they played a friendly against Mexico.

The likes of Anayo who plays for Enyimba and Stephen Jude of Kwara United played for the Super Eagles against Mexico in America.

Gernot Rohr's reaction

“Of course I will invite local players if they were better than their foreign-based counterparts.

“That’s why we invite younger players from the local league to encourage them and when we have friendlies, we test them.

“Honestly, they don’t have the best conditions, play on synthetic pitches, the facilities are not good, they travel long distances for matches.

“Better conditions should be given these players.”

