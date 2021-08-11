Lionel Messi has left Spanish club Barcelona after two decades to join French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain

The situation has left former Barcelona star Xavi saddened as the Spaniard stated that it was unfortunate

According to Xavi who played alongside Messi at Barcelona, he is so sad for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner

Barcelona legend Xavi has decried Lionel Messi’s exit from Spanish club Barcelona as he stated that he feels so sad for the Argentine.

Both stars played together at Camp Nou winning four Champions League titles during their time with the Spanish club.

Xavi stated that he feels so sad that his former teammate was forced to leave the Catalan club despite that he wanted to stay.

Messi even agreed a 50 percent pay cut with the La Liga outfit, but somehow they could they could not complete his contract extension.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has now joined French club Paris Saint-Germain, but according to Xavi, it was a pity Barcelona could not find a solution.

In an interview with The Times, Xavi said via GOAL:

"I’m just so sad for Leo. It’s a pity to see he and the club couldn’t find a solution. I know that Leo wanted to stay, but in the end it could not be sorted.

"The only thing I can say now is that I will miss him a lot. It’s even hard for me to picture Messi with a shirt other than Barca’s. It’s sad for Leo, especially for how I saw him emotionally at the Camp Nou the other day, but for FC Barcelona as well."

Messi mobbed in Paris

French club Paris Saint-Germain have unveiled Lionel Messi as their latest player and the Barcelona legend who spent about two decades at Camp Nou looks strange.

SPORTbible are reporting that Messi arrived in Paris on Tuesday and underwent medicals before officially sealing a switch to the French club.

Upon his arrival in Paris, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner was mobbed from the airport all the way to Parc des Princes turf, presumably for content for his announcement.

How much will Messi earn?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal adding that the Argentine will earn around €35 million net per season including add ons.

The 28-year-old also added that the French League giants have an option to extend the contract of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner by a year until the summer of 2024.

Messi, who said his emotional goodbyes to his teammates at Camp Nou will now fly to Paris in the next hours to undergo medicals and finalise the deal.

