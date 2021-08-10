Lionel Messi could complete a two year move to PSG in the coming days after agreeing to a deal with the club

The 34-year-old has been without a club since his contract with Barcelona expired at the end of June

Messi will now reunite with fellow South American star Neymar in Paris once the deal is concluded

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Paris Saint Germain have completed the signing of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi on a two-year deal this transfer window.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal adding that the Argentine will earn around €35 million net per season including add ons.

The 28-year-old also added that the French League giants have an option to extend the contract of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner by a year until the summer of 2024.

Paris Saint Germain fans waiting to welcome Lionel Messi after parting ways with Barcelona. Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Messi, who said his emotional goodbyes to his teammates at Camp Nou will now fly to Paris in the next hours to undergo medicals and finalise the deal.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The 2021 Copa America winner will now reunite with Neymar who also joined PSG in a world record fee worth over €200 million in 2017.

Although Messi was said to have made efforts to remain at the Catalan club beyond this summer, the La Liga financial rules stopped the deal from going through.

Both players inspired Barca to their last Champions League glory in 2015 and their alliance could see them guide the Parisians to their first European glory.

Why Neymar offered Lionel Messi his number 10 jersey?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Neymar was said to have offered Lionel Messi his number 10 shirt in his attempt to convince the Argentine to move to France.

This comes after Spanish giants Barcelona confirmed that Lionel Messi will be leaving this summer after their failure to register the Argentine for the coming season.

For the past 21 years, Lionel Messi has been at the Nou Camp and the Argentine has won all the titles available in the club and European football and he is also Barcelona's leading scorer in history.

Source: Legit.ng News