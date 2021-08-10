Lionel Messi and his family are on their way to Paris after a deal has been agreed upon between the player and PSG

Reports claim the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will sign a two-year deal when he touches down at Parc des Princes

Messi spent 21-years with Barcelona and won many trophies including La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey

Lionel Messi and his family have left Spain for France to officially be unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player, ESPN, Facebook.

The deal was confirmed after the 34-year-old agreed on a two-year with the Parc des Princes outfit after seeing out his contract with Barcelona.

The Argentine will earn around €35million net per season including add ons during his spell with the Parisians.

Lionel Messi, his wife Antonella Rucczzo and their three sons, Thiago, Matteo and Ciro depart for Paris. Photo by JOSEP LAGO

Source: Getty Images

There has been speculation in the past few days after Messi's next destination and all seems to become reality now as all roads lead to Paris.

Messi spent his entire 21-year career at the Camp Nou and all the memories became history when he addressed the press about leaving the club in the past weekend.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was reduced to tears as he stated that he never wanted to leave the club in that manner.

La Liga strict financials rules were unable to allow Messi to renew his contract which sent a devastating blow to his fans around the world.

It is understood Messi will now be handed the No.19 shirt, a familiar number the Argentine wore when he broke into the senior national team and Barca's mainstream squad.

Messi finally signs for PSG

