Anambra - The former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, has shared his opinion on why political parties in the country are in crisis at the moment.

According to Obi, political parties in the country are in crisis because their politics is purely transactional.

Thisdaylive reports that, Obi in a live programme on Arise News TV on Monday, August 9, while speaking on the crisis in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) denied reports that the National Working Committee of the party had passed a no-confidence vote on their embattled chairman, Uche Secondus.

“It is not right to say that at the national level, half of the NWC have passed a vote of no confidence in the chairman. That is not the true position of things.

“I do not think it is peculiar with PDP. You can even look at the party in power. There are always issues in this kind of big family, especially, in our kind of politics, in general.

"Our politics is still transactional and so you have individuals trying to have their ways and things like that. But overall, I can tell you that the PDP crisis will be resolved amicably."

While speaking on the demand by some members of the party that Secondus should resign in the interest of the party, the former vice-presidential candidate of PDP noted that the crisis in the PDP at both the national and state levels were normal as it is with every other big party.

Adding that the disagreements in the party would be resolved amicably and in due time, Obi said:

"The position is that there are some issues which are normal in a large party like ours and I can tell you that the stakeholders are already intervening.

"I’m sure it will soon be amicably resolved for the interest of the party and for the interest of Nigeria, because Nigeria needs the party at this very moment."

