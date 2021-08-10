Socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has taken to social media with a cute picture of him and his beautiful wife

The photo was captured as the husband and wife enjoyed a lovely breakfast spread at a restaurant in Turkey

Cubana used the opportunity to tell other men to learn how to take their wives on trips around the world

Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest and his wife are having a beautiful vacation in Turkey and they have been sharing updates on social media.

The socialite recently posted a picture on his Instagram page showing the lavish breakfast spread for him and his wife.

Cubana Chiefpriest and wife share photo from their vacation. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In the caption that accompanied the post, Chiefpriest explained that he had a lovely night with his woman. He also used the opportunity to tell fellow men to learn how to take their wives on trips around the world.

According to him, intercourse should not be done in a couple's matrimonial bed alone.

He wrote:

"My Baby❤️ @_deangels Taste Better On Islands Last Night Was Amazing Take Your Woman Around The World Loving Making Is Not Just Done On Your Matrimonial Beds Only, Make Memories In How Many Countries Have You Had Your Wife?"

See his post below:

Fans, followers react to Chiefpriest’s post

The picture and caption from Chiefpriest stirred different reactions from his fans and followers on the social media platform.

Read some of the things they said below:

lemon_kings_ent said:

"My Amazing super two."

officialamarachii said:

"Love on the island."

chloeprestn512 said:

"Baby no 3 loading."

shes_spotless said:

"Beautiful people."

Obi Cubana, Chiefpriest become case study in university

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that businessmen Obi Cubana and Chiefpriest were the subjects of a first semester examination in a Nigerian university.

A photo of the examination paper showed that both men were used for a case study for an accounting examination.

Many Nigerians found it amusing with many marvelling at the recent university trend of using popular personalities in examinations.

Source: Legit Newspaper