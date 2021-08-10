BBNaija’s Uriel has taken to her Instastory channel addressing those trolling her to go and get married

The UK-based reality star made it clear that she’s well aware of her age and she isn’t as old as many people assume

Uriel went on to disclose that marriage isn’t an achievement for her while adding that she can decide not to get married

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Uriel has addressed people who continue to troll her on social media whenever she posts videos of herself.

Uriel said the trolls often drop comments about how she’s old and how she should be married already.

The displeased reality star made it clear that she knows her age and she isn’t as old as the trolls assume.

Uriel went on to add that it’s not by force to get married and she may decide not to trail the path at all. According to her, being married is not an achievement and there are so many married women who want to leave their unions.

In a different portion of her post, the ex-BBNaija housemate made it clear that she owes no one an explanation while adding that she’s a free spirit who does whatever she wants.

Watch the rest of the video below:

Fresh reactions greet Uriel's post

The video from the reality star got more people talking on social media. Read comments sighted below:

chocolate_secret1 said:

"Marriage is not an achievement, that’s why a lot of women are enduring their marriage instead of enjoying and not everyone is destined for marriage."

iamwarriguy said:

"U had to make a video to explain that u owe no one any explanation….Interesting."

onyinyechistephen said:

"I wonder when people will learn that marriage is not an achievement."

fab_fabrikzng said:

"For someone who doesn't owe people any explanation, this video is too long and unnecessary.. you are explaining too much..."

_iamsheila__ said:

"And the funny tin is, some of the people who are asking her to get married fit dey chop steady beating for their own marriage o."

lisaimen94 said:

"A good marriage where both parties love, respect and cherish each other is an achievement."

