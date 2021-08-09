Lynne Oakes had been waiting for decades to meet her son after being forced to give him away just days after giving birth to him

The mother of one was just 14 at the time and said it was a painful day that changed her life

Lynne's son Michael was delighted to meet his mother and could not let go of her

A woman who lost her baby boy 10 days after giving birth has finally been reunited with 52 years later.

Lynne Oakes gave birth to her baby back in 1968 but was forced to give him up for adoption just 10 days later.

Lynne Oakes and her son Michael were happy to be together again. Photo: Mirror/ITV.

According to Mirror, Lynne was only 14 years old, and her parents did not entertain the idea of her raising a child.

Now 68 years old, Lynne joined a show on ITV dubbed Long Lost Family and said she was always knitting clothes for him before he left.

She said she loved every minute with her boy and cried profusely when he left, saying she is sorry and promised to find him.

She later married but did not get to have children.

A moment 52 years in waiting

This was not the first time trying to look for her boy, and finally, she got to meet her 52-year-old son Michael through the said show.

The mother of one said their moment was just "magic", and he kept holding her hand and calling her "mum".

Michael also introduced his long lost mum to his daughter Ellie, also a mother of one.

