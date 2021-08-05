More waves of defection seem to be hitting the All Progressives Congress in the north-central state of Benue

In fact, top chieftains and principal members of the APC in Benue resigned on Wednesday, August 4

Among the defectors is the chairman of Kwande LGA, Iorfa Dzoho, who has already joined the PDP alongside his colleagues

Kwande LGA, Benue - The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kwande local government area of Benue, Iorfa Dzoho, with some committee members and executives from about five councils have dropped their membership.

The defectors have also pledged to follow a former senatorial candidate in the state, Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, who recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former APC chairman in Kwande said Governor Ortom promised him full participation in the PDP (Photo: Governor Samuel Ortom)

Speaking on what influenced his decision on Wednesday, August 4, Dzoho noted that he and the rest left the APC because it marginalised a lot of party chieftains and members, especially during the last ward congresses, Vanguard reports.

Moreover, he noted that the leader of the PDP in the state, Samuel Ortom, has vowed to give him full inclusion and participation, adding that he believes this since the governor is a man of his word.

APC cannot have a governor: Marafa drops bombshell, Reveals why he is against Matawalle’s defection

Meanwhile, a crisis was brewing in the APC in Zamfara state following the defection of Governor Bello Matawalle from the PDP.

A leader of the party in the state, Senator Kabir Marafa believes that the defection violates the judgment of the Supreme Court, which declared that the APC had no candidate in the 2019 governorship election in the northern state.

Marafa who was a member of the eighth Senate warned that a major crisis may overwhelm the party if strong reservations expressed by its members over the defection were not properly managed.

Explaining his grievance against Matawalle's defection, the senator said:

“The judgment made by the Supreme Court said APC ought not to have participated in the 2019 election. What that means is that there was no APC at all.

"Now, I’m asking this question and I want every Nigerian to tell me: Can a man that is non-existent give birth to children? No, he can’t."

