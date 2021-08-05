Atiku Abubakar is certain that if the PDP disintegrates, the ruling APC will plunge Nigerians into more pains

This is why the former vice president has called on the PDP leadership to end rivalry within its ranks and work for peace

The famous Nigerian politician also reminded chieftains that the party is greater than individual ambitions

A former presidential candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on the leadership of the party to embrace unity and settle the difference of aggrieved members.

Atiku, in a statement released on Thursday, August 5, by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, noted that the opposition party cannot allow internal rivalry to tear it apart because this will mean the birth of what he called a one-party system in Nigeria, The Cable reports.

The former vice president called on the party to uphold unity

The former vice president explained that if the PDP implodes, Nigerians who look up to it for their redemption will suffer untold economic hardship, PM News also reported.

PDP needs to be careful

He warned party executives that the All Progressives Congresses (APC) is eagerly waiting for the opposition party to go into extinction.

His words:

“Those who want Nigerians to continue with the current hardship in the land will be eager to fuel the crisis in the PDP for their political advantage.

“The PDP is greater than our individual ambitions. We have to consolidate the party first before we talk about our ambitions.

"We have to be careful not to play into the hands of the ruling party. We can’t afford a one-party system in Nigeria that denies our people a viable alternative for true change in 2023."

Atiku reacts to alleged plot to sack PDP national chairman

Meanwhile, Atiku had dismissed allegations that he was pushing for the removal of the PDP’s national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

The politician in a statement on Wednesday, August 4, through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said he would never endanger the interest of the party.

Atiku’s aide stated that it is mischievous to try to link the former vice president to any alleged plot against Secondus.

