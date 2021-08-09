Gabi Mann was rewarded with little pieces of broken things by a murder of crows she has been feeding for four years

The birds got so used to her that they would line up her porch to await her lunch she often shared with them

Lisa, her mother, was happy that her kid loves the animals and also started photographing the birds to study their behaviour

Eight-year-old Gabi Mann in Seattle is a kind-hearted kid who started feeding crows that always came to the windows of her home.

It all started as a result of her childish clumsiness when she would mistakenly drop food at the porch of their house. The crows would watch her leave before setting on the food, BBC reports.

The birds always give her precious gifts. Photo source: BBC News

My child loves animals

After she noticed what the murder of crows was doing, she started feeding them intentionally. To reward her new friends, she shared her lunch with them, Upworthy reports.

Her mother, Lisa, was never concerned about her kid's behaviour, she only told the BBC that she was happy the child love animals.

The birds made her a friend

As the crows got accustomed to her, they began expecting when she would come back from school every day.

The crows showed appreciation by bringing different kinds of broken items to her. The girl kept them as a collection. The items range are paper clips, pieces of foam among others.

As the crows were interacting with her kid, Lisa was also photographing them and noting down their behaviour in a jotter.

The crows became resourceful

One day, while taking pictures of an eagle, she lost her camera lens. She soon found it at the birdbath in front of her house.

Wondering if the crows returned it, she looked through the home security camera and saw that one of the birds her daughter has been feeding brought it back.

