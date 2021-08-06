Nigerian youths have been encouraged to get ready to lead the nation after the next presidential election

The call was made to the youths by some influential PDP and APC politicians who met in Abuja on Thursday, August 5

One of the politicians, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, the Senate minority leader, noted that the time has come for young hands to do the work of fixing the country

Abuja - Nigerian politicians of southeast extraction believe it is time for the mantle of national leadership to be given to the young generation.

Those who aired this view on Thursday, August 5, during a programme of the Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador (NDYA) organised in Abuja were Senators Eyinnaya Abaribe, Rochas Okorocha, and Orji Kalu among others, PM News reports.

Abaribe, the Senate minority leader on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noted that the nation's next leadership seats should be occupied by young Nigerians who are zealous to fix the many issues bedevilling everyone.

The PDP senator added that the National Assembly is currently working on part of the Nigerian constitution to allow active participation of youths in politics.

“The National Assembly is at the moment doing a constitutional review to look at all the parts of our constitution that need to be amended for the good of everyone.

“We are also looking at ways to give expanded space to youths to be part of governance in Nigeria."

Echoing Abaribe's view, Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, (APC, Abia) noted that the Nigerian legislature identifies with the youths.

Nigeria's democracy needs young people in government to grow, says Emmanuel

Meanwhile, Promise Emmanuel, the chief press secretary of the Kogi state deputy governor, Chief Edward Onoja, has=d said that Nigeria's democracy needed young people to grow.

Emmanuel popularly known as 'Kogi Rebel' made the comment in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, June 12.

He noted that relatively younger leaders in all levels of government in Nigeria would make a major difference in governance across the country.

