A Nigerian couple got an addition to their family as they welcomed a baby after waiting for 15 years

Celebrating the feat, the couple shared a beautiful photoshoot they did and a picture of the newborn

The new mum, Faith Uduimoh Eseigbe, was also captured in a video dancing and singing joyously as she celebrated the feat

Nigerians have celebrated a couple who just delivered a bouncing baby after waiting 15 years.

This is as the new mum Faith Uduimoh Eseigbe made the announcement on Thursday, August 5 in a Facebook post.

The lady broke the news with adorable photoshoot Photo Credit: Faith Uduimoh Eseigbe

Source: Facebook

The overjoyed woman praised God for making it possible.

Faith shared a beautiful photoshoot she had with her hubby as well as a picture of the newborn.

In a video she also shared, the lady could be seen singing and dancing in a room while appreciating God for making her a mother.

Her Facebook post read:

"PRAISE GOD, PRAISE GOD PRAISE GOD,I DON BORN BABY GIRL AFTER 15YEARS OF WAITING."

Social media users appreciated God on her behalf

Festus Okouzi commented:

"WOW! God is great! This is a manifestation of A NEW WAVE OF GLORY. Congratulations."

Esteeangel Imade reacted:

"Praise the lord . My eyes have seen the evidence of God's glory and mercies in your life. Congratulations again and again."

Aikponkjalea Osaetin wrote:

"God is faithful all the time, Congratulations to you Mama joy, Mama courage, Mama peace, God will continue to preserve you and your entire family abundantly in Jesus name Amen. Greetings from the entire family of Aikponkhalea Osaetin."

Peters Udealor said:

"Congratulations, Faith. My sister. Your name follow you. May you continue wallowing in faith and service of God because God can never abandon His own.

"In fact, words cannot express my joy and happiness for you. God has put your enemies and devil to everlasting shame. My regards to your husband and new beautiful baby. Be strong and keep faith."

Woman gives birth to twins after a 14-year wait

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman had delivered twins after 10 years of waiting.

The news was broken on social media by the new mum's niece Ifeoma Uchenna who was excited that the wait was finally over.

Sharing adorable photos of the mother-of-twins on Facebook, she wrote:

"Indeed what God cannot do doesn't exist.

"After 10 years of marriage, God finally answered my aunt and her husband with a set of twins. Am really happy and grateful to God. #FaithfulGod."

