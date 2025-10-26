Drama unfolded as an elderly man carried the signage of a popular commercial bank after visiting

In the video, the elderly man wore a traditional attire and a red cap while carrying the signpost with his hand

The video of the man sparked reactions, as many marvelled at his action and the reasons behind it

An elderly man was seen carrying the signage of a popular commercial bank while walking on the street.

His action caught the attention of onlookers who looked at him in amazement.

In a viral video by @live_streak, the elderly man wore a traditional attire known as Isi agu (lion head) and a red cap.

The video was captioned:

"This man went to access bank and took their signage. What was he thinking. What's going on here?"

Reactions trail elderly man's action at bank

Shular

why will access bank debit a whole "Red-Cap Chief" ₦50 charges with no explanation??

Obiadada7

If e reach your turn follow them dey speak English if them deduct your money😂😂😂 if you like no carry one of thier properly

OBA GanGan

dem deduct baba money

I zumacobest

that is what I will do any day Bank remove any Kobo from my account because of the useless new tax law

Darlington

This is the result of when you refused to pay a pensioner his entitlements by telling him story that the money has not drop yet, then he decide to take the signpost until the money will be drop then the signpost will be drop too.

Eze 🇬🇭

For Access bank along Ziks Avenue Umudioka? yes that thing dey always block road small , that's why Baba remove am

oluwaviki

Baba don move that one.. Sure 3500 from aluminium condemn ppl.. If dem born access well make dem bring case.. They will explain why dem commot 500naira from baba account

My EX boyfriend………🍎✨

people they pray everyday make opay moni point fail but na nigerian banks they show us shege banza

D A M £ Q👸

who vex daddy bikonu

Source: Legit.ng