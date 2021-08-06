Hajo Sarki-Bello has been aanounced as the acting Chief Registrar of the Nigerian Supreme court

The appointment was approved by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad

Sarki-Bello will replace Hadizatu Uwani-Mustapha, who will be attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 on August 8, 2021

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Supreme court of Nigeria announced the appointment of Hajo Sarki-Bello as the acting chief registrar of the apex court.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad confirmed the appointment of Sarki-Bello.

Approved by the CJN on Thursday, August 5, Sarki-Bello will replace Hadizatu Uwani-Mustapha, who will be attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 on August 8, 2021, having served from July 2017 to August 2021, The Nation reports.

Hajo Sarki-Bello becomes the new chief registrar, acting in capacity.

Source: Twitter

In a statement signed by the court’s director, press and information, Dr. Festus Akande, Sarki-Bello will formally assume office on Monday 9th August, 2021, P.M News added.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Senate confirms 8 new Supreme Court judges

Earlier, the Nigerian Senate has approved the nomination of eight judges as justices of the Supreme Court.

The confirmation was made during the plenary of the lawmakers on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, following the letter of President Muhammadu Buhari making such request.

Ahmad Lawan, president of the upper chamber, read the letter to his colleagues before proceeding to approve the nominees based on the report of Senator Opeyemi Bamidele-led Senate committee on judiciary, human rights and legal matters.

President Buhari said the appointment of judges was based on the recommendations of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

JUSUN: Supreme court shut down as judiciary workers begin strike

Meanwhile, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) members shut down the Supreme Court in Abuja, in line with their threat to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike to press for financial autonomy for the judicial arm of government.

The development came as a defiance to the last minute appeal by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to the workers to shelve the industrial action, which it said was ill-timed considering the COVID-19 constraints the Nigerian courts had been battling with since last year.

The entrance of the apex court was shut as at 7.10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, leaving workers who intended to resume duties after the Easter holiday stranded.

Source: Legit