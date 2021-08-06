A fortunate woman accidentally threw out a whopping R365 000 into the garbage bin but luckily recovered it with the help of strangers

The Ohio family was helping their grandmother with cleaning the house but it went horribly wrong as they threw out the money, however it was found by a recycling company

According to media reports, the garbage company received an urgent call and the supervising manager alerted his workers to look for the stash

A family in the United States of America, Ohio, is said to have been helping their grandmother with her house chores but they threw away $25, 000 (N10,287,000) in hard cash. This happened in Lorain County.

Luckily for them, the local waste collection company managed to check the garbage and recovered the money. According to ABC News 5, the company successfully located the family.

According to Ohio Insider, the operations supervisor Gary Capan said his team helped the unnamed family find the granny’s lost money.

A woman in Ohio is fortunate to recover R365 000.

A lucky Ohio family recover N10,287,000 cash savings

Capan is quoted by the publication confirming they managed to secure the family and returned the cash. The supervisor explained his team received an urgent call to track down the driver. He said:

"They were cleaning out their house for their grandmother and they cleaned out the refrigerator, threw out all the garbage, grabbed all the freezer stuff and put it in a bag. And then the grandma was like, 'Hey, there's an envelope with $25,000 in there, don't lose that.' "If the cash got dropped at the landfill, there's no finding it any more.”

The recycling centre operations manager speaks on the recovered cash

According to Ampgoo, the family was fortunate when recycling collectors managed to pick up the money. Dan Schoewe said:

"It took 10 minutes and I actually said, 'Man, it just looks like this,' pulled it off, opened it and there was the package with the money. They were so happy they were torn."

