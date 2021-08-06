A Bangladesh groom and his wedding party have been severely injured in lightning strikes that took place in the region

According to reports, at least 17 have been declared dead

The region is no stranger to severe weather conditions but some experts believe deforestation may be contributing to the more frequent storms

A Bangladesh wedding party has been hit by severe lightning strikes. The guests were on board a boat headed for the bride's house when weather conditions become more serious killing at least 17 party guests and injuring the groom.

Authorities say the bride was not on board, Dispatch Live reports.

A Bangladesh groom has been injured and at least 17 others killed in severe lightning strikes. Image: Getty

Killer lightning

Wedding guests were dismounting the boat and on their way to the bride's home when the lightning struck.

Bangladesh is no stranger to killer lightning as more than 200 people were killed in 2016, 82 of those in a single day, due to the bad weather.

The BBC reports that deforestation may be contributing to the severity of strikes as disappearing trees would once have easily conducted the bolts of lightning.

Tragedy after wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the death of a Nigerian man less than two hours before the commencement of his wedding ceremony threw some members of the Ikyangedu community in Nasarawa state into mourning.

It was gathered that the would-be husband, John Abugu, was knocked down by a vehicle when he went to pick up his wedding suit at the shop of a dry cleaner.

The bride, Rosemary Hudu, an entrepreneur, has been in a state of shock following the death of her Abugu. Expressing her pains, Rosemary stated that she would have wished to die along with the groom.

She said:

“I prefer to die too so that we will be buried together, I can’t believe my husband is gone in such an embarrassing manner, just two hours to our wedding. I can’t say anything, but wherever he is, I will be there with him.''

A friend of the late groom, Julius, said he was with the deceased when the accident occurred on Saturday, April 10.

