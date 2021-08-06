Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor, joined other friends as they surprised Nollywood film star, Uti Nwachukwu, with cash on his 39th birthday

Excited Nwachukwu shared the video of the moment as he said he was truly not in anticipation of having his birthday celebrated the way his friends did

Expressing gratitude to his Mawuli, and his other friends who took time to surprise him, Nwachukwu said they showed what brotherhood is all about with their acts

Ghanian actor who features in Nollywood movies, Mawuli Gavor surprised reality star, Uti Nwachukwu, with cash on his birthday.

Nwachukwu, also a reality TV star, celebrated his 39th birthday on Tuesday, August 3. And amongst friends and film industry colleagues, who celebrated him with cash and gifts, was Gavor.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Gavor was seen handing a cash-filled envelope to Nwachukwu, who in turn could not contain his excitement as he laid on the floor to be rained with the other cash.

“MY BIRTHDAY was Different this year … While I Bared it all on the Internet , I decided not to do any celebration this year! Wasn’t in the mood to have people come and eat my money

“But @mawuli_gavor , @ianwordi and @3wisemenofficial WERE NOT HAVING IT!! They showed up as a SURPRISE and showed me what Brotherhood is really about.

"IT WAS A NOISY ONE AT HOME WITH DRINKS LAUGHTER AND and Some healthy O2…. I AM GRATEFUL ” he captioned the video."

To commemorate his birthday this year, Nwachukwu took to his social media pages to share some raunchy photos with his fans.

In some of the risqué pictures, the actor who was crowned as the fifth winner of the Big Brother Africa only used a piece of cloth to cover his manhood.

Nigerians react

Soon after Nwachukwu posted the video of the surprise moment, fans and other Nigerians thronged his Instagram page, as they teased the film star.

Read some of their comments below:

habeebalagbe:

Make we share the money nah

blakeoffishall:

Omooo Love was biggg!❤️

the_celebrity_trainer"

Brothers

