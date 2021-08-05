A fire incident on Thursday, August 5, broke out at the Apostolic Church Nigeria situated at the Ikotun roundabout of Lagos state

The members of the church were said to attending a programme at its headquarters in Ketu area of the state

According to the report, although the officials of the Fire Service are yet to arrive at the church, some samaritans are making efforts to quench the fire

Ikotun, Lagos - The Apostolic Church Nigeria at the roundabout of the Ikotun area of Lagos is currently on fire.

Legit.ng's editor, Aanu Adegun reports that the church is currently doing their convention at the Ketu area of the state.

The Apostolic Church in the Ikotun area of Lagos state has got fire. Credit: Aanu Adegun.

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that efforts are ongoing to put out the fire by onlookers as the officials of the fire service could not be seen at the time of filing the report.

Lagos police command reacts over inferno on Otedola Bridge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the police command in Lagos gave its official report on the tanker explosion that erupted on the Otedola Bridge in the Berger area of the state.

It was reported that the command after its preliminary assessment by the police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed that there was no casualty after the fire outbreak caused by the collision of a truck (with a bad brake) and a tanker laden with petrol.

The police spokesman in the state, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the evacuation was carried out to ease traffic on the bridge.

Two tankers laden with petrol had earlier exploded on the ill-fated Otedola Bridge for the umpteenth time in the early hours of Saturday, October 17.

It was gathered that the tankers went aflame around 2 am on Saturday, with no official figure of any casualty.

In a related report, a diesel-laden tanker has exploded near Otedola Estate on the outbound service lane of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Lagos state acting coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed the incident.

He said the explosion occurred after one of the tyres of the truck caught fire while the vehicle was in motion.

Farinloye disclosed that no casualty was recorded from the incident. Vanguard reported that a family of six in a smaller car escaped being burnt after the truck rammed into their vehicle while reversing.

The truck driver who later recounted his ordeal said he suddenly discovered that the tanker was rolling back on motion and thereafter hit the private car conveying the family.

