Although at very high prices, aides of Sunday Igboho were granted bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja

Some of the associates of the activist were asked to pay N10 million for their bail, while other are to pay N5 million

However, the court ordered the aides are to remain with the DSS until they fulfill their bail requirement

Abuja - About eight detained associates of Sunday Igboho were granted bail of N5 million each on Wednesday, August 4, by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu read the decision of the court which was not challenged by the Department of State Services (DSS), The Nation reports.

The activist's aides were granted bail on Wednesday, August 3

Source: Instagram

For the remaining four whose applications were opposed by the DSS, the presiding judge granted bail at N10 million each.

Egwuatu ordered the detainees to remain in the custody of the DSS until they meet the requirements of the bail which also entails two sureties for each of them.

Federal High Court orders DSS to produce Igboho’s aides

Recall that more than three weeks after their arrest the 12 detained aides of Igboho on Friday, July 23, got what some might call a favourable ruling at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a hearing presided over by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, the court received an ex parte application from the suspects' lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, before ordering the DSS to produce the detained aides.

Moreover, the judge asked the DSS to present before the court its argument as to why the plaintiffs should not be admitted to bail.

Part of the application filed by Olajengbesi ordered the security service to “show cause as to why the applicants should not be granted bail in accordance with the provision of section 32 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and other extant laws in Nigeria.”

The matter was adjourned to Thursday, July 29, before which the DSS are expected to produce the activist's aides.

