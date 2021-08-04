Leicester City midfielder James Maddison is wanted by Arsenal before the end of this summer's transfer window

The Gunners are said to have offered cash plus one of their players to the Fixes for the signature of their player

But the King Power Stadium dwellers only want to listen to offers from the club willing to pay £60m for him

Arsenal are willing to include one of their top stars in the deal to sign Kelechi Iheanacho's Leicester City teammate James Maddison this summer.

The 24-year-old midfielder is one of the prime targets for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta who hasn't found a replacement for Mesut Ozil just yet.

Leicester are however not interested in the deal as they only plan to entertain offers in the range of the £60 million price tag they place on the Englishman.

James Maddison during Leicester City training ahead of the Premier League opener this month. Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC

Source: Getty Images

SunSport quoting Football.London revealed that the Spanish-born tactician has pleaded with the Foxes to reduce their fee for the player by adding one of his fringe players in the deal.

Sources close to Arsenal reveal that they are planning to sell some players Joe Willock, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The Three Lions star scored 11 goals and 10 assists for Leicester for Brendan Rodgers' men last campaign but if the Gunners failed to land the Leicester man, they might bring back Martin Odegaard who spent last campaign on loan at the Emirates Stadium and was one of the team's standout players.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are said to be willing to cash in on the 22-year-old, who has only made 11 appearances for the club since joining them from Stromsgodset in January 2015.

When did Arsenal complete Ben White signing?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal have completed the signing of Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion for £50 million.

The 23-year old centre-back, according to the Arsenal website, has signed a five-year deal with the club.

A deal in principle was initially agreed on last month and was set to be finalised when the defender, White, came back from holiday.

