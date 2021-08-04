Emerging photos have shown the moment the Olofa of Offa alighted from a private jet in an adorable style

His Royal Majesty, Oba Mufutau Muhammed Oloyede Gbadamosi, Okikiola Esuwoye II was flanked by persons suspected to his chiefs and friends

The Kwara monarch who was dressed in royal apparel and rocked beads was ushered into the airport with an umbrella over his head

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The Olofa of the Offa Kingdom in Kwara was treated to a kingly welcome as he alighted from a private jet from an undisclosed trip.

His Royal Majesty, Oba Mufutau Muhammed Oloyede Gbadamosi, Okikiola Esuwoye II was in the company of rumoured friends and chiefs as he approached the airport.

He is described by some as the noiseless king Photo Credit: Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef

Source: Facebook

Yoruba Reports claims that he had recently acquired the private jet. Photos shared on Facebook by Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef showed the Oba rocking blue apparel and had beads over his neck.

He was guarded by a man who held an umbrella over his head.

The Oba dubbed 'noiseless king' due to his humility also appeared to be in the company of a young kid whose identity or relationship with him could not be confirmed as of the time of making this report.

Mixed reactions trail the photos

Omolayo Awodapo said:

"Kabiesi is wealthy but not the 'alariwo' kind.

"It doesn't come as a surprise, he wines and dines with Dangote. They have been friends for decades.

"Olowo lo ma n shore olowo."

Abdulganiy Saad commented:

"Smart man, It can be easily maintained cheaply in ilorin airport, the charges will be da*mn low.

"May God Continue To Bless His Kingdom."

Segun Martins Adewoyin remarked:

"Does Olofa travel that much and far to acquire a private jet? Some youth will start celebrating him without digging deep o...I hail o."

Muhammad S Balogun remarked:

"Does this make economic sense? Does he really need it? How often does kabiyesi travel?"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Oyo monarch steps out in matching outfit with young queens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Alaafin of Oyo had stepped out with his young queens in matching outfits.

The Oyo king named Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III and two of his queens were donned in white outfits as they stepped out.

The family seemed to be returning from the mosque in celebration of Eid while some people walked with them.

The Alaafin later stopped and gave one of his queens some money.

Source: Legit