BBNaija’s maria has been receiving heavy backlash on social media for betraying her friendship with Whitemoney and nominating him for eviction

The reality star’s page handler penned a lengthy note on Instagram appealing to many on behalf of Maria and how she’s only being herself in the house

The note from the handler stirred different reactions from fans and other viewers of the Shine Ya Eyes season

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, was forced to make a nomination decision in the diary room which has resulted in heavy backlash from viewers of the show.

Recall that Maria and Pere had a nomination edge and were given the exclusive opportunity to put their fellow housemates up for possible eviction.

Maria's IG handler addresses trolls over nomination drama. Photo: @whitemoney/@mariachikebenjamin

Maria who was emotional during the diary room nomination eventually mentioned the name of her friend, Whitemoney, causing viewers of the show to drag her for betrayal.

Addressing the backlash from people, Maria’s social media handler in a length Instagram pleaded with people while noting that Maria only carried out an assignment that made her eligible as a proper contestant.

The note read in part:

"She has been called all sorts of names for delivering on the assignment that finally saved her and made her an official contestant on the show."

Addressing the nomination issue, the handler explained that it has caused a lot of name-calling including death threats to Maria's life.

The handler stated that things shouldn’t have to get to such a level while explaining that Maria’s decision has also been an emotional one for her.

"It’s hurtful to see these things and it’s more difficult to see her go through these emotions, but the Maria that we know will surely pull through," the handler wrote.

Read the full note below:

Fans show support for Maria

The note from the handler stirred different reactions from members of the online community with some people restating their support for Maria.

Read comments below:

akunnaahukanna said:

joeltoluwanimi love her ....., We pin hard."

joeltoluwanimi said:

"Maria there is nothing you can do that Will Make me cancel you.. we die on top your matter."

ricch_declan10 said:

"I watch the dairy season where she nominated those name it wasn’t easy for her… Even before calling the last name biggie made it difficult for her to think… pls guys let show her real."

stevechuks_ said:

"Daily day 72 baby! We dey your back die!"

Maria accuses Whitemoney of dishonesty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Whitemoney, revealed that he knew who the real wild cards were in the house.

Recall that Pere and Maria were unveiled as the real wild cards but the majority of the housemates voted Jaypaul and Liquorose.

Following the end of the live show, Whitemoney made it known to both wildcards that he knew about them but didn't say anything.

