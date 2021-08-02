The trending topic of the 2023 presidency seems to have taken a religious dimension with MURIC and CAN involved

The Islamic group has reacted to a recent statement issued by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

The Christian group had earlier insisted that someone of its own faith should become the next Nigeria president

Lagos - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has reacted to a recent statement issued by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in which it called for a Christian president for Nigeria by 2023.

MURIC said while it is not opposed to the idea of a Christian president for Nigeria, CAN must wait for its turn.

Professor Akintola said CAN must wait after 2023 for a Christian president. Photo credit: MURIC

MURIC's director and founder, Professor Ishaq Akintola, made the stance of the group known on Monday, August 2 via a statement.

Part of the statement read:

“Chief Mathew Aremu Olusegun Obasanjo, a Christian, spent eight years as president. Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan also spent five years. That brings the total spent by Christian presidents in Aso Rock to thirteen years.

“Muslims will be shortchanged by two or four years if a Christian becomes president in 2023. The ideal thing is to allow another Muslim to spend only one term from 2023 to 2027.”

The group advised CAN to wait for its own time adding that umbrella body for Christians should stop heating up the polity with demands.

