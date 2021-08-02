Nigerians have expressed outrage over a video capturing a family raining cash in church and disrupting activities in the process

In the viral video, the family members stormed the choir section and rained cash heavily on a male chorister

Church officials stared in surprise as the family threw wads of cash into the air as they 'embarrassed' the male singer

A video of family members making it rain inside a church has sent social media into a heated frenzy.

In a video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, members of the family gathered around a particular male chorister and rained cash on him.

The overwhelmed man wore a smile as the spraying continued Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

While the congregation stared in surprise, the family members took turns to spray money on the singer.

It wasn't stated what the occasion was about. The incident was said to have happened in Lagos.

People express outrage over the video

@anonymous_ng reacted:

"Whats wrong is wrong, we honestly need to stop justifying stupidity... This is wrong on so many levels.... If u want spray money, do am for party or outside or any other place... Why in God's name would u be spraying money inside church... Mtcheewwww."

@ymh_1_1 said:

"This is the kind of money dealings in the church that made Jesus destroy the temple in anger."

@Favour_3223 commented:

"This is absolutely wrong , why doing this in the house of God."

@asiwajujulerry stated:

"FG no go see this one, Na when they start spraying cash on wedding days they know they want to ban it."

@i_am_anyspet thought:

"Can you all stop bringing all the leftovers of parties to the house of God...like what is this."

2 men spray money on pastors inside church video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 2 men had rained money on pastors inside a church.

Men believed to be either elders or pastors danced as some gathered the avalanche on the floor. A part of the video showed two full basins of money.

After spraying some notes, the men kneeled amid the prophets, dipped their hands into their bags for more bunches as they threw more into the offering basins.

